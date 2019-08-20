  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Morning fog has given way to partly cloudy skies today.

There will be an isolated rain chance this morning along I-70. This is also an area that won’t see much in the way of visibility issues this morning due to the cloud cover they will see.

It does not look like rain will be heavy at all this morning for places along I-70 that perhaps see an isolated rain shower or two.

The rain chance continues through the day for places along I-70, extending into the Laurel Highlands.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

After 3 p.m., we could also see some storm development to the northwest of Pittsburgh. Rain chances will stick around into the overnight hours as a cold front develops right on top of us.

Interestingly enough, the Storm Prediction Center does not have us highlighted in severe threat area on Wednesday. They do have us shaded under a marginal risk today. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has both days with a risk, but says it seems the better day is on Wednesday. Still, strong wind concerns are there for today.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

