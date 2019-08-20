



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers great Troy Polamalu teamed up with a current NFL superstar for another Head and Shoulders commercial.

Troy battles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a lighthearted argument that Head and Shoulders poses as “Offense vs. Defense.”

PEOPLE Magazine profiled the commercial shoot featuring two of the most iconic hairstyles in the NFL. Polamalu has been tabbed for Head and Shoulders in the past, and was marked as an ambassador for the product during his playing days. Back in 2010, the company insured the future Hall of Famer’s hair for $1 million.

“Having these opportunities to work with Head and Shoulders, now with Patrick, has always been a blessing that’s been a part of my life throughout my football career,” Polamalu said. “Being able to meet somebody like Patrick and have somebody like him carry the brand forward is awesome.”