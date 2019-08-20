



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Southwest Airlines will no longer fly between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

According to Pittsburgh International Airport officials, service between the two cities was largely suspended back in June because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

However, Southwest now says the flight between the two cities will be discontinued in January.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement: “This change still allows us to offer itineraries with as little as one stop between LAX and PIT, while utilizing our aircraft to meet demand on other routes and frequencies. We are always evaluating our service patterns and performance to ensure that we are offering the right number of seats based on demand from travelers in the communities we serve.”

Officials at Pittsburgh International say despite the cancellation of the flight, service to West Coast destinations remains a priority.

Bryan Dietz, the vice president of Air Service Development at Pittsburgh International Airport, said: “We know the demand is there. It’s a focus of ours and we continue to talk to carriers on a daily basis.”

Spirit Airlines will continue to offer daily nonstop service from LA to Pittsburgh, airport officials say.