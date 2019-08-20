HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The state police is asking for horse donations.

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public to help support its mounted patrol unit, announced Tuesday in a press release.

The release said horses eligible for donations must be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15 years old and stand between 16 and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breeds, though thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable, the police said

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit. 🐴 See: https://t.co/X8QYQdsYKz pic.twitter.com/H5pHNRUG34 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 20, 2019

Horses will undergo a 120-day trial to determine their propriety, which includes a vet exam.

The release said the authorities are looking for quiet horses free of serious stable vices.

The police said when horses are retired, they are offered back to the original owner. The horse will find another home if the original owner is unable to accept the horse.

The police rely on donations to fill the stable at its 28-horse Academy in Hershey.