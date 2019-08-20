Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two state representatives are announcing the introduction of vaccine legislation.
Rep. Dan Frankel, of Allegheny County, and Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, of Lackawanna County, are headlining proposed legislation that will increase the vaccination rate of children in the state, announced Tuesday.
Legislators and experts will discuss the immunization policy and legislation that requires parents to meet with a doctor if they are seeking non-medical exemptions for their children, according to the release.
The release also said Pennsylvania schools will need to publish the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Privacy will be protected, Kosierowski said.
You must log in to post a comment.