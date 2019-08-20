  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you’re looking for some festive events to attend during the holiday season, this winter concert may be for you.

Hallmark’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra rock group has announced that its “Christmas Eve & Other Stories Tour” will be coming to Pittsburgh.

The concert will be held at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, December 22, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The annual tour has become in a hit, grossing almost $4 million for a total of 1,224 performances.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

