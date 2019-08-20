  • KDKA TVOn Air

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) – One firefighter was taken to the hospital after the ladder he was on touched a power line.

Four firefighters were on an extension ladder doing some cleaning when the incident occurred Tuesday evening.

While bringing the ladder off the building, the men made contact with the electrical line.

There was a loud bang and all four firefighters were shocked.

They were examined by EMS.

One man was transported to the hospital with minor burns to his eyes, and he’s expected to be okay.

