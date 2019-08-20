WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – West Mifflin Borough Council has approved the rezoning of a trailer court along Lebanon Church Road.

There’s a proposal for a new Sheetz Gas Station and Convenience Store on the 3.5-acre site at 2400 Lebanon Church Road.

Dozens of residents who live there say they have no idea where they will go or if they will get help or compensation.

“It may not be picturesque, but it’s home to a group of people trying to take care of themselves,” said one woman.

“We gave, every month, our rent on time and what a complete disappointment this is to us.”

The President of Development for Skilken Gold Real Estate Development, Frank Petruziello, told KDKA, “My response is that their issue is with their landlord and their landlord needs to respond to their concerns.”

The developer has not released a time-table for construction.

The amendment of the zoning map is one of the first steps in the process.