SWISSVALE (KDKA) — The trial is underway for the man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in Swissvale.

Testimony began Tuesday for William Smoot, who is charged with the shooting death of Vallen Davies-Mack in 2017.

Smoot is accused in the shooting death of Davies-Mack at Collingwood Park on the morning of May 18, 2017. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Davies-Mack was found face down at the scene.

Smoot is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, reckless endangerment of another person and a weapons violation.

