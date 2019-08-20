Comments
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — The trial is underway for the man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in Swissvale.
Testimony began Tuesday for William Smoot, who is charged with the shooting death of Vallen Davies-Mack in 2017.
Smoot is accused in the shooting death of Davies-Mack at Collingwood Park on the morning of May 18, 2017. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Davies-Mack was found face down at the scene.
Smoot is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, reckless endangerment of another person and a weapons violation.
