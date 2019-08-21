



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI is asking the public’s help in finding potential victims of a suspected serial sexual predator.

According to the FBI, 56-year-old Robert Dean Caesar previously lived in Cranberry and Pittsburgh.

He would allegedly hire teenagers and then get them to do household and yard chores, or help him care for his animals, the FBI says.

He is currently in federal custody and is facing multiple charges related to child pornography.

The FBI asks anyone who believes they may have been a victim or know someone who may have been a victim to email ReportRDC@fbi.gov.