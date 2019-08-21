PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former Elizabeth Borough police cheif pleaded guilty to stealing heroin from the department’s evidence room.
Timothy Butler was charged in 2018 when heroin stolen from the evidence room was found in his office, and he pleaded guilty to these charges on Wednesday.
Police say more than 62 bundles and 2,700 loose stamp bags were found in Butler’s trash can.
Additionally, officials say more than 530 loose stamp bags were found in and around his desk.
According to the criminal complaint, when asked how bad the evidence problem was, Butler said, “it was all gone.”
Butler admitted to becoming addicted to heroin after taking prescribed Vicodin.
Butler pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, one count of possession and one count of obstructing the administration of law.
As part of the plea deal, charges accusing Butler of stealing parking meter money were dropped.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 20.
