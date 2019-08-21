  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republicans easily won a special election to retain a seat in the state House of Representatives in a GOP-leaning district in central Pennsylvania.

Republican David Rowe won Tuesday’s special election in parts of Union and Snyder counties by a nearly two-to-one margin over Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay.

The former incumbent, Republican Rep. Fred Keller, was elected to Congress. With Rowe’s victory, Republicans will have a 110-93 majority over Democrats in the state House.

The 28-year-old Rowe is a fitness business owner and former township commissioner. Rager-Kay is a doctor who lost to Keller last year by a similar margin.

