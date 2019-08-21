Comments
LOWER BURREL, Pa. (KDKA) – Lower Burrell police are warning people to lock their doors after a string of vehicle break-ins.
According to a Facebook post by the Lower Burrell Police Department, multiple vehicles on Michigan Avenue were broken into on Tuesday.
Police say all the cars were left unlocked.
They ask anyone with video cameras in the vicinity of Michigan Avenue to check their footage from Aug. 20 between 3:30 and 4 a.m.
If you see anything suspicious or if your vehicle was also broken into, call Detective Sergeant Beam 724-339-4287 ext. 256.
