



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot near an apartment complex in the city’s Spring Hill section late Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. at III Rivers Manor on Rhine Street.

It is too early to know if the shooting was targeted or not. Police were alerted by ShotSpotter for the shooting. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 21, 2019

Police were called to the scene by a ShotSpotter alert.

“Thanks to ShotSpotter we were able to pinpoint the scene quickly, and it was a rapidly evolving situation where Zone 1 officers quickly had this scene locked down, and then through our intelligence detectives, real-time crime center detectives and our VCU detectives were able to locate these scenes through video surveillance where we were able to get that other vehicle secured and detained the person of interest,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Victor Joseph. “It happened very quickly.”

The 31-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical/grave condition. That person’s name has not been released.

#BreakingNews #Shooting III Rivers Manor. Initial reports of one person shot multiple times on Rhine street in the #SpringHill neighborhood. @NewsmanChris will have more coming up on @KDKA at noon. pic.twitter.com/KtdqnyZJFx — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) August 21, 2019

Police cordoned off the scene, and cruisers surrounded the area.

Authorities have detained a woman as a person of interest in the case. She was taken into custody on Mount Pleasant Road.

Investigators were able to track her down through surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. She is now being questioned.

