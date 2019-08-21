Comments
WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders were on the scene of a PAT bus accident with injuries.
911 dispatchers say a Port Authority Bus was involved in an accident on the Route 837/Route 51 ramp on the Elizabeth Bridge.
A car reportedly made a u-turn in front of a PAT bus.
Port Authority says the passenger inside the vehicle was injured, but not transported to the hospital.
The PAT bus was not in service, so there were no people on the bus at the time.
