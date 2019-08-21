PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh resident is facing charges of federal drug and firearms violations after authorities found several different drugs and firearms between September 2018 and July 2019.

According to the indictment, Edward Johnson, a 32-year-old former resident of Pittsburgh, possessed 28 grams or more of crack and quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and ketamine with an intent to distribute.

It was also revealed that Johnson possessed two pistols despite not being allowed to own a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

In July 2019, it is alleged Johnson possessed two more firearms, one of which being an AR pistol, that was concealed inside a child’s toy box.

Johnson remains in custody while awaiting trial. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison and fines up to $6.75 million if he is convicted.