



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even when he’s gone, people still watch.

According to HBO, Pittsburgh-based viewings of their behind-the-scenes NFL Training Camp show “Hard Knocks,” starring the Oakland Raiders and former Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown, outpaced the national average by over three times. It appears Steeler Nation was more than happy to tune to see the latest in Antonio Brown’s helmet drama and what HBO would decide to air.

HBO has seen a decline in viewership overall when it comes to “Hard Knocks.” According to HBO, 776,000 people watched nationwide, which was down 12.5% from the audience of 887,000 from last week.

Brown hasn’t received much screentime through two episodes due to being absent from camp, but this week he saw more time on screen due to the Raiders’ GM making it clear he has had enough with the drama surrounding his helmet.