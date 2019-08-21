  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Hard Knocks, HBO, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even when he’s gone, people still watch.

According to HBO, Pittsburgh-based viewings of their behind-the-scenes NFL Training Camp show “Hard Knocks,” starring the Oakland Raiders and former Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown, outpaced the national average by over three times. It appears Steeler Nation was more than happy to tune to see the latest in Antonio Brown’s helmet drama and what HBO would decide to air.

RELATED:

  • Reports: Antonio Brown Files New Grievance Against NFL Over Helmet Drama
  • Raiders GM To Antonio Brown: ‘It’s Time For Him To Be All-In Or All-Out’
  • Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown On The Hunt For A New Helmet
  • Arbitrator Rules Against Antonio Brown’s Grievance To Wear Old Helmet
  • Report: Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown ‘Freaking Out’ About New Helmet, Says He Won’t Play In NFL With It

    • HBO has seen a decline in viewership overall when it comes to “Hard Knocks.” According to HBO, 776,000 people watched nationwide, which was down 12.5% from the audience of 887,000 from last week.

    Brown hasn’t received much screentime through two episodes due to being absent from camp, but this week he saw more time on screen due to the Raiders’ GM making it clear he has had enough with the drama surrounding his helmet.

    Comments