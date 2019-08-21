Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer has teamed with Represent Holdings to released a t-shirt to help patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
The “Switz-Burgh” shirts with the Pittsburgh skyline in the background will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Oncology Department at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
I’m incredibly excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @Represent to get you all custom “Ryan Switzer apparel” including shirts, sweatshirts, etc. I’m also proud to say that 100% of my shares from this apparel will go directly to the oncology program @ChildrensPgh! pic.twitter.com/vKNfA6sqMy
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) August 18, 2019
Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can find them here.
