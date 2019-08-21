  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer has teamed with Represent Holdings to released a t-shirt to help patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The “Switz-Burgh” shirts with the Pittsburgh skyline in the background will donate 100% of the proceeds to the Oncology Department at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can find them here.

