Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Water gushed down the street and part of a busy roadway started to buckle due to a water main break this morning in Brookline.
The break is located on Pauline at West Liberty Avenues.
Water main break on Pauline Ave at West Liberty @CelinaPompeani pic.twitter.com/fjjdwVDOdb
— Scott Danka (@dankfloydKDKA) August 21, 2019
Traffic was still getting by.
However, drivers are being urged to stay away from that area if possible.
We have a KDKA crew en route to this scene–a water main break with traffic restrictions on Pauline Ave at West Liberty Ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3SN0wXZdo3
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) August 21, 2019
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.