PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Water gushed down the street and part of a busy roadway started to buckle due to a water main break this morning in Brookline.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

The break is located on Pauline at West Liberty Avenues.

Traffic was still getting by.

However, drivers are being urged to stay away from that area if possible.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

