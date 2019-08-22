BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler City Police are trying to crack down on vandalism and criminal activity at a park.

In a press release, the Butler City Police say the Father Marinaro Park has recently been the site of “unruly behavior” and “significant vandalism.”

Police say they’ve been patrolling the park as much as possible in an effort to keep it safe for children and families.

Recently, they say they’d begun receiving reports about a man riding a dirtbike through the park.

After the suspect fled twice, officers were able to identify and charge 19-year-old Marcus Townsend with five summary offenses and the misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

There has also been over $16,000 in damage caused by graffiti.

Police charged 23-year-old Dane Smith, 19-year-old Kyle Young, and a 15-year-old juvenile with felony criminal mischief and felony conspiracy.

The Butler City Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity or criminal behavior to immediately call 911.