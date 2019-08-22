Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lyft is partnering with Pittsburgh organizations to launch a Grocery Access Program in Pittsburgh.
Lyft is teaming up with 412 Food Rescue, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Housing Authority to create the Grocery Access Program (GAP).
The program aims to minimize the impact of areas where there’s little access to supermarkets with healthier food options like fresh vegetables.
Lyft will offer flat-fare rides of $2.50 to and from grocery stores throughout the Pittsburgh region.
To take advantage of this, you’ll have to download the app and sign up for the program.
