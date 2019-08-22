



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man on a mission to make a difference one lawn at a time stopped in Pittsburgh to thank a veteran for his service.

Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, teamed up with Pittsburgh Police to mow Mr. Washington’s lawn for free.

The stop is part of Smith’s 50-state mowing tour, “Mowing With Cops.”

We had the honor of mowing Mr.Washington’s lawn for him. He’s a veteran. Thank you for your service & sacrifice . Making a difference one lawn at a time @PghPolice pic.twitter.com/y2TmYTNN94 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 22, 2019

On his website, Smith said he always wanted to be a police officer growing up, and mowing lawns for free is his way of serving the public.

Mr. Washington is a veteran and also a retired Pittsburgh firefighter.

Our officers had the pleasure of joining @iamrodneysmith to mow the lawn of Mr. Washington who is a veteran and a retired @CityPGH firefighter. Best of luck on your journey across the country, Rodney! #MowingWithCops https://t.co/GbIJeZr6Mk pic.twitter.com/8z9Vp3eLj6 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 22, 2019

If you know a veteran who needs their lawn mowed, you can visit Smith’s website and fill out a form.

You can also help by sponsoring a hotel room, giving gas cards or sharing his mission with your local police department.

Most recently, Smith just finished “Thank You For Your Service Tour,” another 50-state mowing tour.

He stopped in Cannonsburg to mow U.S. Army veteran Mr. Morton’s lawn.