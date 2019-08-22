Filed Under:City Of Pittsburgh Bureau Of Police, lawn mowing, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, Rodney Smith Jr., Veterans


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man on a mission to make a difference one lawn at a time stopped in Pittsburgh to thank a veteran for his service.

Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, teamed up with Pittsburgh Police to mow Mr. Washington’s lawn for free.

The stop is part of Smith’s 50-state mowing tour, “Mowing With Cops.”

On his website, Smith said he always wanted to be a police officer growing up, and mowing lawns for free is his way of serving the public.

Mr. Washington is a veteran and also a retired Pittsburgh firefighter.

If you know a veteran who needs their lawn mowed, you can visit Smith’s website and fill out a form.

You can also help by sponsoring a hotel room, giving gas cards or sharing his mission with your local police department.

Most recently, Smith just finished “Thank You For Your Service Tour,” another 50-state mowing tour.

He stopped in Cannonsburg to mow U.S. Army veteran Mr. Morton’s lawn.

Comments