



MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a late-night shooting in McKees Rocks that sent a man and teenage girl to the hospital may be connected to another shooting just one night before.

McKees Rocks Police were called back to the Hays Manor apartments around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire in the area of Bell Avenue.

Before officers arrived, police say the two victims left the scene.

The 23-year-old man, who police say may have been the intended target, was shot in the lower left leg. He was taken to a local hospital by a passerby.

Police say he was riding his bicycle at the time.

The 16-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to her legs. Police say she was an innocent bystander walking along Bell Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Both are listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect came from the area near the dumpsters by Building 16 of the complex, and started firing.

The motive for the shooting is not clear, but police say it may be connected to the shooting Tuesday night on Locust Street in which a 17-year-old and 8-year-old boy were injured.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).