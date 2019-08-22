MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– There’s a new place where both children and adults can spend their free time.
Next week Moon Township Board of Supervisors, alongside Moon Parks & Recreation Board Members will celebrate the grand opening of the all-new Moon Park Playground and Clearview Federal Credit Union Splash Pad.
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Moon Park on Wednesday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m.
“We’re excited to partner with Moon Parks and Recreation to sponsor the brand new splash pad!” said Ron Celaschi, Clearview CEO. “This sponsorship is the perfect reminder that we’re all kids at heart.”
The new project has replaced the older accessories with a toddler area, for ages 2-5 years old, a kid area, for ages 5-12 years old, and an adult fitness area, all connected by a barrier-free accessible pathway.
The Clearview Federal Credit Union Splash Pad is a new feature that’s ideal for the summer season.
Overall, the cost of the renovations exceeded $1 Million. The project received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as well as the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County.
