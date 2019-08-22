



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new $800,000 project on Mt. Washington’s sidewalks and platforms has been announced.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and Department of Public Works announced the reconstruction project on Thursday.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure began repairs on Aug. 19. The repairs — which include precasting slabs and sidewalks, preforming concrete repairs and cleaning and painting railings on the viewing platforms — is expected to be completed by Nov. 27.

The Department of Public Works will begin work on Sept. 3, scraping and repainting approximately 1,400 feet of railing. That project should take four to six weeks.

These changes come after sections of sidewalks are crumbling along Grandview Avenue.

Back in July, residents raised concerns about the structural integrity and safety of Grandview Avenue’s sidewalks as Pittsburghers flocked to Mt. Washington to watch the fireworks.

During this project, pedestrians will be detoured on the other side of the street.