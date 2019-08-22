Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bike Pittsburgh has issued a traffic advisory for an event this weekend that’s expected to see 3,000 bicyclists on the streets of Pittsburgh.
On Aug. 25, the 26th anniversary of UPMC Health Plan Pedal Pittsburgh will take place all over Pittsburgh.
Bikers will have the opportunity to explore Pittsburgh and visit parks and bicycle-friendly streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In order to keep the bicyclists safe, Bike Pittsburgh is issuing a traffic advisory.
The traffic advisory affects the following areas:
- East Carson Street — large number of cyclists from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Strip District and Liberty Avenue — 31st Street in the Strip to Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield
- Beechwood Boulevard in Squirrel Hill — Cyclists will be traveling toward Greenfield and Bike Pittsburgh advises drivers to use caution from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fifth Avenue in Oakland — Fifth Avenue at Bigelow Boulevard to Bayard Street is expected to have a lot of cyclists between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
