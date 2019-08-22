  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Liver Donor, Local TV, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pirates fan is looking for a living liver donor for her uncle Jim, and she has a creative way of getting the word out.

On Twitter, the Pirates shared a photo of a fan holding a bright yellow sign asking someone to “please give the gift of life.”

She says her uncle, Jim Erjavec is looking for a liver donor. The donor must have be blood type O and be between ages 18 and 54.

The woman and the Pirates hope spreading the word can get Jim the life-saving donation he needs.

To learn more, you can visit this Facebook page.

Comments