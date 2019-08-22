Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pirates fan is looking for a living liver donor for her uncle Jim, and she has a creative way of getting the word out.
On Twitter, the Pirates shared a photo of a fan holding a bright yellow sign asking someone to “please give the gift of life.”
🔃REWEET this to spread the word to help Uncle Jim. pic.twitter.com/GCFFoIC8UQ
— Pirates (@Pirates) August 22, 2019
She says her uncle, Jim Erjavec is looking for a liver donor. The donor must have be blood type O and be between ages 18 and 54.
The woman and the Pirates hope spreading the word can get Jim the life-saving donation he needs.
To learn more, you can visit this Facebook page.
