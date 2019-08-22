



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to release catcher Francisco Cervelli.

In a press release, Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington said:

“As Francisco has worked through his rehabilitation, we have had multiple conversations with him and his agent regarding his projected playing time for the remainder of this season with the Pirates,” said Huntington. “Out of respect and appreciation for Francisco, we have chosen to honor his request to be released in order for him to pursue an opportunity that potentially gives him a chance at more playing time, as well as an opportunity this season to compete in the Postseason.”

Huntington also said, “We appreciate who Francisco is and all he has done for the Pirates and the city of Pittsburgh. We believe this was the right move for the right reasons and wish Francisco well.”

Cervelli has been dealing with concussion issues this season.