PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect another warm day today before relief from the heat arrives later on tonight.
A front bringing relief from the heat will be slowly sinking to the south throughout the day today. The main concerns with weather today are large hail and gusty winds.
Highs today should hit the 80 degree mark before giving way to some cooler air.
Highs both Friday and Saturday only are only expected to get to the mid-70s. The next chance for rain after today arrives on Tuesday.
