WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — The authorities in Waynesburg are looking to identify an individual involved in a robbery of a 7-Eleven.
In a tweet Thursday, the state police said the gun-wielding individual was involved in the gas station robbery at 1265 E. High Street in Greene County.
PSP-Waynesburg is looking to identify this individual involved in a robbery at the 7-11 gas station at 1265 E High Street, Franklin Township, Greene County. White male wearing a black shirt, black shorts, multi colored bandana and he displayed a handgun. pic.twitter.com/UmOp40tHVR
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 23, 2019
The individual was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and multi-colored bandana.
