WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — The authorities in Waynesburg are looking to identify an individual involved in a robbery of a 7-Eleven.

In a tweet Thursday, the state police said the gun-wielding individual was involved in the gas station robbery at 1265 E. High Street in Greene County.

The individual was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and multi-colored bandana.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop B/ Twitter)

