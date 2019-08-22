Filed Under:Construction, lincoln, Lincoln Boulevard, Local TV, PennDOT, Route 2001

LINCOLN (KDKA) — A long-term closure of Route 2001 in Lincoln begins on Monday.

PennDOT announced Thursday that Route 2001 (Lincoln Boulevard) will be closed, starting Monday at 7 a.m., between Bellbridge Road and the Clairton-Glassport Bridge.

The closure will be in place until Sept. 19 as crews repair drainage.

All through traffic will be detoured.

North of the Closure

  • From northbound Lincoln Boulevard, turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
  • Turn right onto Route 837 (North State Street)
  • Take the left-hand ramp to Route 148 toward McKeesport
  • Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge
  • Take the ramp to South 148 toward McKeesport
  • Turn left onto Market Street (Truck South 148)
  • Turn left onto 13th Street (Truck South 148)
  • Turn right onto Route 148 (Walnut Street)
  • Continue straight onto Route 48
  • Follow Route 48 to Route 51
  • Turn right onto Route 51
  • Take the Elizabeth/Glassport off-ramp before the Elizabeth Bridge
  • Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue
  • North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
  • McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
  • End detour

South of the closure

  • Follow Lincoln Boulevard southbound
  • Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
  • McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue
  • Turn left onto Market Street
  • Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51
  • From southbound Route 51, turn left onto Route 48
  • Continue straight onto Route 148
  • Turn left onto 13th Street (Truck South 148)
  • Turn right onto Market Street (Truck South 148)
  • Turn right onto Lysle Boulevard (Route 148)
  • Take the ramp to Route 837 toward East Pittsburgh/Duquesne
  • Bear left on the ramp to Route 837 toward Duquesne
  • Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge
  • From northbound Route 837 bear right toward South 837 toward Dravosburg/Clairton
  • Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
  • Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
  • Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
  • End detour
