LINCOLN (KDKA) — A long-term closure of Route 2001 in Lincoln begins on Monday.
PennDOT announced Thursday that Route 2001 (Lincoln Boulevard) will be closed, starting Monday at 7 a.m., between Bellbridge Road and the Clairton-Glassport Bridge.
The closure will be in place until Sept. 19 as crews repair drainage.
All through traffic will be detoured.
North of the Closure
- From northbound Lincoln Boulevard, turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right onto Route 837 (North State Street)
- Take the left-hand ramp to Route 148 toward McKeesport
- Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge
- Take the ramp to South 148 toward McKeesport
- Turn left onto Market Street (Truck South 148)
- Turn left onto 13th Street (Truck South 148)
- Turn right onto Route 148 (Walnut Street)
- Continue straight onto Route 48
- Follow Route 48 to Route 51
- Turn right onto Route 51
- Take the Elizabeth/Glassport off-ramp before the Elizabeth Bridge
- Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue
- North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- End detour
South of the closure
- Follow Lincoln Boulevard southbound
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue
- Turn left onto Market Street
- Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51
- From southbound Route 51, turn left onto Route 48
- Continue straight onto Route 148
- Turn left onto 13th Street (Truck South 148)
- Turn right onto Market Street (Truck South 148)
- Turn right onto Lysle Boulevard (Route 148)
- Take the ramp to Route 837 toward East Pittsburgh/Duquesne
- Bear left on the ramp to Route 837 toward Duquesne
- Cross the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge
- From northbound Route 837 bear right toward South 837 toward Dravosburg/Clairton
- Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- End detour
