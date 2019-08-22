  • KDKA TVOn Air

SHALER (KDKA) — Shaler Area School District has hired its second school resource officer.

The district announced Thursday that it hired Millvale Borough Officer Brenan Jackson, who will begin work during the 2019-20 school year.

The board of directors approved a three-year contract with Millvale during an Aug. 21 voting meeting, a release stated.

Jackson joins Shaler Township Police Officer Frank Spiker, who has been with the district since 2014 as a resource officer.

“Shaler Area is very fortunate to have such strong, cooperative relationships with our local police departments,” superintendent Sean Aiken said in a release. “The addition of a second school resource officer will provide increased uniform police presence in all of our schools and a direct connection to additional area police department resources to assist staff and develop special classroom programming for students.”

