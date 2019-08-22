



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Ray Sherman the interim wide receivers coach.

Sherman has been with the team through training camp and preseason, and stepped in to help after coach Darryl Drake passed away.

The Steelers say Sherman is no stranger to the organization. He was the Steelers offensive coordinator in 1998.

Sherman replaces Darryl Drake who passed away earlier this morning.

“Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached,” Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

“We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.”

Tomlin said Drake was a close friend who had a huge impact on his coaching career.

Sherman hasn’t coached since he retired after the 2015 season with the Rams but has already connected with his young receivers.

“A guy who has been here,” said JuJu Smith-Schuster via Steelers.com. “He has coached everybody from Jerry Rice to young guys like us. It’s the best opportunity to have him step up and play that role for us. Also, Blaine (Stewart) is doing a great job. It just takes all of us together. We are in this together.