ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police and medics are on the scene of a tractor-trailer reportedly over a hillside in Elizabeth Township.

At least one person is trapped inside, officials said.

Officials said hazmat is being called to the scene due to something leaking.

In a tweet, Allegheny County said it was a fuel spill and injuries are unknown.

The incident happened at 2330 Douglas Run Road near Nichols Hill Avenue.

The accident was reported at 9:32 p.m.

Comments