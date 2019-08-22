Comments
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police and medics are on the scene of a tractor-trailer reportedly over a hillside in Elizabeth Township.
At least one person is trapped inside, officials said.
Officials said hazmat is being called to the scene due to something leaking.
In a tweet, Allegheny County said it was a fuel spill and injuries are unknown.
Elizabeth Twp: Tractor trailer overturned w/unknown injury & fuel spill – Nichols Hill Ave/Douglas Run. Responders on scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 23, 2019
The incident happened at 2330 Douglas Run Road near Nichols Hill Avenue.
The accident was reported at 9:32 p.m.
