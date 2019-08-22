PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was just after 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 2, when four Pitt students say they were attacked on East Carson near 18th Street.

The attack by several men on two men and two women was captured on one of the women’s cell phone.

Pittsburgh Police have now reviewed the video and arrest warrants have been issued.

One of the victims, who does not want her identity revealed out of safety concerns says, “We tried to go to the police and file a report and they just brushed us off.”

Pittsburgh Police command said they are now looking into the action of those officers.

And once police find the suspects, it’s up to the district attorney’s office how charges are filed.

This week, students returned to all the local college campuses and this weekend is expected to be hopping in all the traditional party zones.

The victim of the attack says, “People know the South Side isn’t that safe and you need to be in bigger groups of people.”

For years, the businesses and residents of the South Side have worked to tame the environment that develops when the spirits flow.

Police are hired off duty to provide security and show a strong presence on Carson Street. Yet there are still fights.

So Pittsburgh Public Safety says as students go out to enjoy the city’s nightlife there are things to keep in mind:

Be conscious of alcohol intake, don’t over consume

Walk in well-lit areas and don’t walk alone to vehicles, parking lots/ garages

Identify a designated driver

General situational awareness such as paying attention to who your friends are with and look out for one another, have a plan for how everyone is getting home safely

If you have an emergency, call 911

The victim of the attack says, “I’m not walking on the South Side anymore I’ll be Ubering to my destination and it will be with a large group of guys.”