



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is in the hospital after a car slammed into a building early Thursday morning in Westmoreland County.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. in Washington Township.

One of the vehicles crashed into Tailspin Hobbies, a shop at the intersection of Routes 66 and 356 near the Kiski School Bus Garage.

One driver was taken to a hospital.

The other driver was not injured.

No one inside the business was hurt, but the structure was heavily damaged.

Employees at the hobby shop said they always feared someone would crash into the building. The manager said they always hear the sound of screeching tires at the intersection.

“We would have been standing right there at our work benches,” Jonathan Westergom, of Tailspin Hobbies, said.

Traffic is now moving normally in that area again following the crash.

