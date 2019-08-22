



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Early morning water main breaks are continuing to cause problems on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills.

The break prompted part of Route 51 to close near the Century III Mall on Thursday morning in West Mifflin.

Northbound traffic is still detoured around the Century III Mall area.

Southbound is open, but traffic is down to single-lane travel.

Pennsylvania American Water said regular traffic use will return before Friday afternoon’s rush hour.

Water service has been restored to residential customers and the 11 businesses along the stretch. They were without water service earlier Thursday.

The Denny’s restaurant in Pleasant Hills was without water from Thursday morning until 2 p.m. They reopened at 3 p.m.

Pennsylvania American Water said water service is back at Sunrise Drive and Old Lebanon Church Road after a repair on a 70-year-old main.

The break between Mall Drive and Denny’s is on a 50-year-old water line.

One motorist who commutes on Route 51 from the South Hills into the city for work said this is getting tiresome.

“It’s been a little difficult with all the construction,” Aleesha said. “It seems like every time I try to travel to work, they’re always working on a new road. So it’s been a little tough.”

Four homes received water damage because of the break near Sunrise and Old Lebanon Church.

Pennsylvania American Water’s disaster restoration team is working with those customers to remedy the damage caused by the break.