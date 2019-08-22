



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A water main break has prompted the closure of part of busy Route 51 near the Century III Mall this morning in West Mifflin.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports:

The northbound lanes of Route 51 between Glenburn and Mall Drives has been shut down. Traffic is still flowing in the southbound lanes, but some traffic cones are up to direct vehicles in the area.

Firefighters are on the scene blocking the area as the road begins to buckle.

Penn American Water crews are also there, assessing the break. They managed to turn off the water around 8:30 a.m.

The water is now shut off! It was turned off right before 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/06oggdq660 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 22, 2019

The break happened around 4:30 a.m. in front of the Pep Boys and the Denny’s restaurant, which is now closed for the day due to low water pressure.

Denny’s on Route 51 is now closed! They said they have low water pressure. pic.twitter.com/7OrSgqHhE4 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 22, 2019

The break is also impacting Port Authority bus riders.

Three bus routes are being detoured around the area, and the Port Authority is trying to get the word out to its riders.

They say the Y1 and Y46 buses will use the Century III Mall parking lot to avoid the break. Those buses will not miss any of their stops at this time.

However, the 59 Mon Valley to North Versailles will miss its stops at the South Mall entrance and at National City as it detours through the mall parking lot.

The Y1 & Y46 will utilize the Century III Mall parking area to avoid the water main break. At this time no stops are anticipated to be missed. The 59 Mon Valley to North Versailles will do the same and miss the following stop

South Mall Entrance & National City (9401) https://t.co/uxA8znDcCa — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) August 22, 2019

