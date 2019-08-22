Comments
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) — A Kittanning man was arrested after he engaged in the forcible rape of a 15-year-old.
A Pennsylvania State Police report says that William Snoots, 46, repeatedly held down the victim and penetrated him with his private parts.
It was against the will of the 15-year-old.
The reports also said police learned that Snoots had been raping the victim since the boy was 4-years-old.
Snoots was apprehended at the 400 Block of North Water St.
Charges have been filed, and Snoots was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.
