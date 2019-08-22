Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborns at Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn hospital adorably dressed up as iconic characters from “The Wizard of Oz” to celebrate the movie’s 80th anniversary.
Four babies were dressed up as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.
The hospital says it’s their hope for all their patients that “the dreams that they dare to dream really do come true.”
The babies on the yellow brick road are:
Scarecrow: Jack Minett, son of Brittany and Lewis Minett of Wexford
Cowardly Lion: Andrew Gianettino, son of Jennie and Anthony Gianettino of Peters Township
Dorothy: Genevieve Dunkin, daughter of Taylor and Mark Dunkin of Hampton Township
Tinman: Wesley Lynch, son of Lindsey and Andrew Lynch of Hampton Township
