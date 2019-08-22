  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny Health Network, Local TV, Newborns, Wizard of Oz


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborns at Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn hospital adorably dressed up as iconic characters from “The Wizard of Oz” to celebrate the movie’s 80th anniversary.

Photo Credit: West Penn Hospital

Four babies were dressed up as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

Photo Credit: West Penn Hospital

The hospital says it’s their hope for all their patients that “the dreams that they dare to dream really do come true.”

Photo Credit: West Penn Hospital

The babies on the yellow brick road are:

Scarecrow: Jack Minett, son of Brittany and Lewis Minett of Wexford
Cowardly Lion: Andrew Gianettino, son of Jennie and Anthony Gianettino of Peters Township
Dorothy: Genevieve Dunkin, daughter of Taylor and Mark Dunkin of Hampton Township
Tinman: Wesley Lynch, son of Lindsey and Andrew Lynch of Hampton Township

Comments