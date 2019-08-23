Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Recent drownings in the area have a connection.
Sources close to the investigation confirm to KDKA’s Pam Surano the brothers who drowned last month and the 2-year-old girl who drowned Thursday night are related.
It is not known how they are related.
On Thursday, a 2-year-old girl drowned in a private above-ground swimming pool on Coolspring Street in Hopwood.
Two brothers — 1-year-old Hayden Smith and 3-year-old Hunter Smith age — died after drowning in their home swimming pool in Uniontown in July.
The source also said no charges will be filed in the drownings of the toddler boys.
It is not known if charges will be filed following Thursday’s drowning.
You must log in to post a comment.