



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A mobile home was deemed uninhabitable for humans in Derry after more than a dozen animals died inside the residence.

Humane agents and neighbors said Andrew Pevarnik once lived in the trailer with at least two dozens of animals.

Trash was piled on the deck, the kitchen was filled with garbage and feces were on the floor.

On Friday, only the frame remains.

“Trash was piled up to the ceiling with boxes,” neighbor Margaret Roble said. “It really smelled.”

Roble lived next door to Pevarnik’s trailer, which human officers found 17 dead animals inside.

The majority of the animals were guinea pigs left to starve to death.

“It was horrible,” neighbor Kelly White said.

White said Pevarnik would not let people in his trailer and lived a secretive life.

“You never saw him over there,” White said. “He came in the middle of the night when everybody was sleeping. … It was gross. It smelled nasty.”

In addition to the animals that died inside the trailer and the several cats escaped, Pevarnik had dogs and a goat living in a van outside the trailer — officials and neighbors said.

Some of the animals that escaped are being taken care of by neighbors.

Pevarnik faces more than a dozen felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, humane officers said.