



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was convicted of multiple charges for her role in a deadly 10th Street Bypass crash in November 2018.

Desiree Nelsen was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of recklessly endangering another person on following a non-jury trial, announced Friday by Allegheny County.

Nelson was acquitted of one count of homicide by vehicle.

The criminal complaint said Nelson was traveling 33 mph over the speed limit on the 10th Street Bypass in May 2018 when she changed lanes and clipped the car next to her.

Her SUV then crossed the center line and slammed into another car head-on.

The driver of that car, Michael Markilinski, was killed.

Three kids in Nelson’s car suffered minor injuries.

Nelson will be sentenced on Oct. 2, 2019, and she is free on bail, the county said.