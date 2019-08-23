PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on Liberty Avenue after 12:30 p.m.
According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The woman’s name has not been released.
Police confirm a woman was stabbed. https://t.co/dKGtoZzPwF
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 23, 2019
Authorities say a suspect is in custody.
This is the third stabbing downtown this month.
On Aug. 8, two women were stabbed in front of a police officer at a bus shelter on 6th and Smithfield Streets. One of the women died from her injuries. Then, on Aug. 14, there was another stabbing near Market Square.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.