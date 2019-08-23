  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Liberty Avenue after 12:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The woman’s name has not been released.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody.

This is the third stabbing downtown this month.

On Aug. 8, two women were stabbed in front of a police officer at a bus shelter on 6th and Smithfield Streets. One of the women died from her injuries. Then, on Aug. 14, there was another stabbing near Market Square.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments