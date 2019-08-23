WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A major Penguins rival is in a bit of trouble, at least internationally.

Reports surfaced Friday that Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov had tested positive for cocaine while playing for the Russian National Team at the World Championships earlier this Summer. He was also seen in an incriminating Instagram video with a white, powdery substance on the table of a hotel room.

“NHL Evgeny Kuznetsov Who Swore He Wasn’t Doing Cocaine With IG Model in Shady Hotel Room, Tests Positive For Cocaine (IG Model Coke Video)”

NHL Evgeny Kuznetsov Who Swore He Wasn’t Doing Cocaine With IG Model in Shady Hotel Room, Tests Positive For Cocaine (IG Model Coke Video) https://t.co/6p4iKeJBBm pic.twitter.com/rAhvxrGjWP — Robert Littal (@BSO) August 23, 2019

“Washington #Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, at Worlds, tested POSITIVE for cocaine. He been banned from the Russian national team for FOUR years. NHL has him in Substance abuse program —no word on anything beyond.”

Washington #Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, at Worlds, tested POSITIVE for cocaine. He been banned from the Russian national team for FOUR years. NHL has him in Substance abuse program —no word on anything beyond — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 23, 2019

The IIHF has banned Kuznetsov for four years from international play. Meanwhile, the NHL is not making any disciplinary moves at the moment, stating that cocaine is not a performance-enhancing drug, and the player will meet with league commissioner Gary Bettman soon.

