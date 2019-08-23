Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers responded to an accident on the 2500 block of West Liberty Avenue.
Around 2 a.m. today, a male victim was found by Zone 6 Police officers. The victim was conscious and able to speak.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Authorities say the man and a woman got into a domestic argument inside a business that later moved outside, where the male allegedly assaulted the female.
The man walked away, and the woman got into her car. When the victim returned, the woman didn’t see him and accidentally struck him with the vehicle.
No charges have been filed at this time, but police continue to investigate.
