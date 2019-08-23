PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Port Authority of Allegheny County has a present for South Hills commuters.
The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is expected to reopen by Monday, August 26.
The tunnel has been closed for the last month while contractors replaced approximately 480 feet of light rail track and concrete.
The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel is a shortcut between downtown Pittsburgh and the South Hills for PAT buses and light rail vehicles.
The tunnel is used by approximately 15,000 weekday and 7,000 weekend bus and light rail riders.
The Wabash Tunnel, which has been open only to inbound traffic during construction, is also expected to resume a regular inbound and outbound schedule beginning Monday morning.
Customers with questions can call Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.
