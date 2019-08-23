



BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A school bus driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a utility pole and caught fire this afternoon, bringing down wires in New Sewickley Township.

It happened after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mercer and Foster Roads in Beaver Falls.

According to emergency officials, the impact of the crash snapped the utility pole, bringing down wires and catching the bus on fire.

Officials say when the driver got out of the bus, he stepped on live wires and was electrocuted. His name is not being released right now.

No students were on the bus at the time.

