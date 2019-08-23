  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wouldn’t you know it, we are still talking rain this morning.

Most of the rain that is holding on is along and south of I-70, and that’s where it will be through the morning hours.

By noon, rain should come to an end everywhere in western Pennsylvania and the rest of the weekend will be dry.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says sunshine may not be so plentiful as it looks like clouds will win out. He is going with mostly cloudy conditions for the day.

The best chance for sunshine will come before 10 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The next chance for rain is a couple of days away on Tuesday. There is some data now pushing rain chances up to Monday afternoon.

