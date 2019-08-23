



BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — For the second time this summer, vandals have targeted the family home of a fallen Pittsburgh police officer.

In June, the plaques outside the Bloomfield home of officer Paul Sciullo’s parents were spray-painted.

On Thursday, flags flanking the home memorial were stolen, and surveillance video may have captured the vandals this time.

The parents of Officer Paul Sciullo didn’t want to go on camera, but theysaid the recent incident has crossed the line.

They, like Pittsburgh police, want the person or persons who did this caught.

“I cannot say enough what a beautiful family and how nice they are, wonderful, wonderful family,” the Sciullo’s longtime neighbor Iva DiPasquale said

The Sciullo family didn’t want to speak on camera, but they’re heartsick that both the American and police flags on their front porch, flanking their son’s memorial plaques, were stolen.

It’s been 10 years since officer Sciullo, along with officers Eric Kelly and Stephen Mayhle, were gunned down during a shootout with Richard Poplawski outside his Stanton Heights home.

Neighbors want to know how someone could do something this hurtful to officer Sciullo’s parents.

“We cannot believe what’s happening, DiPasquale told KDKA. “Why to such a nice family, the things that are happening to them? With Paul, please Lord, give him rest in peace.”

The authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the people seen in the images.

DiPasquale and her husband also put up surveillance cameras on their front porch this year.

They are hopeful the person or persons responsible are caught and hope the city puts up more cameras of their own.

“We don’t want this in our neighborhood, and they do not deserve this all the bad things that are happening to them,” DiPasquale said.

The persons responsible are wanted for theft and criminal mischief.

Anyone who can help identify the men in the video is asked to call Detectives at Zone 5 at 412-665-3605.